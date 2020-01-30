An area around the Kingdom of Jesus Christ Church in Los Angeles is closed off with crime scene tape on Wednesday. Photo: AP
FBI raids Philippines-based church in Los Angeles in sham-marriage immigration bust

  • Followers were allegedly tricked into becoming fundraisers, sent across US to solicit donations and beaten if they did not make daily quotas
  • Victims had passports confiscated and were kept in US via sham marriages
Topic |   Scams and swindles
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:57am, 30 Jan, 2020

