Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte to skip US-Asean summit, vows to ‘tone down’ relations with Washington
- Philippine president also said cabinet members would be barred from visiting US due to diplomatic row over Washington refusal to issue visa to one of Duterte’s allies
- Duterte reiterated his willingness to ‘terminate the VFA’, the 1998 agreement that governs US soldiers visiting for military exercises and humanitarian operations
Topic | Rodrigo Duterte
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP