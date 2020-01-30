A woman adjusts a face mask on her child at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Malaysia banned visitors from the Chinese city of Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei province on January 27 in a bid to contain the spread of a deadly virus. Photo: AFP
Malaysia reports eighth China coronavirus case, turned away 14 travellers from Wuhan this week
- The passengers were barred from entering Malaysia on Tuesday and sent back to China
- Citizens of the Southeast Asian nation have also been warned against spreading fake news, with action having been taken in eight cases so far
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
