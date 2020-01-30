The Scoot flight crew that flew to Wuhan to evacuate Singaporean nationals on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus: Singapore, US and Japan carry out evacuations but other countries forced to wait
- Hundreds of citizens have been extracted from Chinese city of Wuhan but countries must now also address the challenge of screening and quarantine
- On the ground, there is some frustration among citizens of less powerful countries as they wait for China to give permission
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak: All stories
The Scoot flight crew that flew to Wuhan to evacuate Singaporean nationals on Thursday. Photo: AFP