A couple wearing masks sit at a transport hub in Metro Manila on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China coronavirus: the Philippines, India confirm first cases
- A 38-year-old Chinese woman, who arrived in the Philippines from Wuhan on January 21, has tested positive for the virus
- And in India, a student who returned from the Chinese city at the epicentre of the outbreak has also been placed in isolation in a hospital in Kerala state
