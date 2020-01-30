A couple wearing masks sit at a transport hub in Metro Manila on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China coronavirus: the Philippines, India confirm first cases

  • A 38-year-old Chinese woman, who arrived in the Philippines from Wuhan on January 21, has tested positive for the virus
  • And in India, a student who returned from the Chinese city at the epicentre of the outbreak has also been placed in isolation in a hospital in Kerala state
Updated: 5:04pm, 30 Jan, 2020

