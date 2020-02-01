Workers seen in front of the tunnel of the China-backed East Coast Rail Link project on July 25, 2019. File photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Malaysia tells ECRL workers from Wuhan not to return till further notice

  • The 13 men had gone home to China for the Lunar New Year holiday, said the project chief
  • The Human Resources Ministry advised the management to retain the jobs for the staff, who will return only after being given the all-clear
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Reuters and Associated Press

Updated: 9:00pm, 1 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Workers seen in front of the tunnel of the China-backed East Coast Rail Link project on July 25, 2019. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE