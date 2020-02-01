The health ministry has reported a total of 18 cases of the coronavirus in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: three new cases confirmed in Japan, two in Singapore
- A 47-year-old woman is the second Singaporean to test positive for the virus, while the new strain has sickened three more Wuhan returnees in Japan
- Malaysia will soon evacuate its citizens from the virus-stricken city as it received the green light from the mainland officials
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
