AirAsia said it had never made any purchase decisions that were premised on an Airbus sponsorship. Photo: Reuters
AirAsia denies corruption in Airbus order as Malaysia probes bribe claims
- The carrier denied allegations by Britain’s SFO that Airbus had bribed two of its executives for a deal to buy 180 planes
- Malaysia’s anti-graft agency, which is investigating a US$50 million corruption claim, said it’s in touch with the UK authorities
Topic | Malaysia
AirAsia said it had never made any purchase decisions that were premised on an Airbus sponsorship. Photo: Reuters