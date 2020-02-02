AirAsia said it had never made any purchase decisions that were premised on an Airbus sponsorship. Photo: Reuters
AirAsia denies corruption in Airbus order as Malaysia probes bribe claims

  • The carrier denied allegations by Britain’s SFO that Airbus had bribed two of its executives for a deal to buy 180 planes
  • Malaysia’s anti-graft agency, which is investigating a US$50 million corruption claim, said it’s in touch with the UK authorities
Reuters
Updated: 12:12am, 2 Feb, 2020

AirAsia said it had never made any purchase decisions that were premised on an Airbus sponsorship. Photo: Reuters
