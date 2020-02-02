Malaysia’s health ministry has dismissed social media rumours that coronavirus can turn people into zombies. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus won’t turn you into a zombie, Malaysia says

  • As medical authorities sought to contain the virus, some social media users in the country made a connection between the disease and the walking dead
  • Police have arrested six people for spreading misinformation about the virus, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said.
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:35pm, 2 Feb, 2020

