Malaysia’s health ministry has dismissed social media rumours that coronavirus can turn people into zombies. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus won’t turn you into a zombie, Malaysia says
- As medical authorities sought to contain the virus, some social media users in the country made a connection between the disease and the walking dead
- Police have arrested six people for spreading misinformation about the virus, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said.
