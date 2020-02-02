Indonesians arriving from Wuhan are sprayed with antiseptic at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Indonesia, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Indonesia evacuates citizens, stops flights from China
- The 238 evacuees – including one foreigner – were airlifted by the military to the remote Natuna Islands where they will undergo two weeks of quarantine
- Also on Sunday, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi announced flights to and from mainland China will be temporarily stopped
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Indonesians arriving from Wuhan are sprayed with antiseptic at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Indonesia, on Sunday. Photo: AP