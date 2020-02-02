Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, right, views closed circuit video images of coronavirus patients at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi outside Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Thailand has apparent treatment success with antiviral drug cocktail
- A 71-year-old patient tested negative for the virus 48 hours after doctors administered a combinations of antivirals used to treat flu and HIV
- Thailand has detected 19 confirmed cases of the virus so far - the second highest number of cases outside China, after Japan
