Coronavirus: Thailand has apparent treatment success with antiviral drug cocktail

  • A 71-year-old patient tested negative for the virus 48 hours after doctors administered a combinations of antivirals used to treat flu and HIV
  • Thailand has detected 19 confirmed cases of the virus so far - the second highest number of cases outside China, after Japan
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:36pm, 2 Feb, 2020

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, right, views closed circuit video images of coronavirus patients at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi outside Bangkok. Photo: AFP
