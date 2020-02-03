Passengers arrive on a flight from Asia at Los Angeles International Airport, California. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: here are the places and airlines restricting travel to China

  • Dozens of countries, including Singapore, Australia, Indonesia and the US have banned the entry of non-citizens who have travelled to China in the last 14 days
  • More than 20 airlines have suspended flights to and from mainland China as coronavirus infections continue to soar
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:13pm, 3 Feb, 2020

