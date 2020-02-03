Rosmah Mansor’s vast collection of luxury items are seen by many as a vulgar symbol of the former government’s detachment from grass roots issues. Photo: EPA
Rosmah Mansor, wife of ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak, faces first day of corruption trial
- The 69-year-old will be in court today in connection with the installation of solar energy sources at over 350 rural schools in Sarawak
- The widely unpopular self-styled former ‘first lady of Malaysia’ faces up to 20 years in jail if found guilty
