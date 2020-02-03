Malaysia sent an Air Asia plane to China’s Wuhan on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Malaysia sends plane filled with gloves to evacuate citizens from Wuhan
- The Air Asia plane, carrying 500,000 pairs of gloves, is set to bring back 141 Malaysian nationals from the city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak
- All passengers, including the crew and government officials, will be screened and quarantined upon their return, health authorities said
