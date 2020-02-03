Chinese passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila before the travel ban. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: 300 Chinese stuck in Philippine airports after Manila’s travel ban on Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China

  • Chaos as airlines cancel flights in wake of travel ban
  • News comes as Manila says it is still awaiting test results on nearly 70 people suspected of carrying the deadly virus.
Raissa Robles
Updated: 8:18pm, 3 Feb, 2020

