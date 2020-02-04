Republic of Singapore Air Force jets fly in formation on January 17, 2018. File photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: major aviation summit cancelled on eve of Singapore Airshow
- Representatives from the US Federal Aviation Administration and International Air Transport Association were among those due to speak at the summit
- The Singapore Airshow, Asia’s largest aerospace event, will go ahead, organisers said on Monday
Topic | Singapore
