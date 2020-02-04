An AirAsia X Airbus A340 passenger jet arrives at Paris Orly Airport on February 14, 2011. File photo: Reuters
AirAsia’s deals with Airbus in focus as CEO Tony Fernandes steps aside
- A corruption probe involving Airbus, which has claimed the scalps of many of its senior staff, is coming to its airline counterparts
- AirAsia and Airbus have shared cosy ties for years, with the carrier becoming the manufacturer’s single biggest customer for single-aisle jets under Fernandes
Topic | Aviation
