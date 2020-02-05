A 43-year-old man was jailed for raping a primary student in Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore tuition teacher gets more than 10 years jail for raping primary student
- The 43-year-old man told the girl that she could confide in him, which led to them exchanging text messages
- They continued to get intimate in public toilets and carried on the illicit relationship for seven months until her parents found out about it
