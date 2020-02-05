A man wearing a protective mask walks through Manila's international airport. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Philippines records third case as Manila reassures domestic workers stranded by travel ban
- The patient, a 60-year-old Chinese woman, reported to hospital with a fever on January 22 after travelling to the country from Wuhan via Hong Kong
- Manila issued a sweeping travel ban on Sunday to prevent the deadly virus from spreading, affecting hundreds of Filipino domestic workers
Topic | The Philippines
A man wearing a protective mask walks through Manila's international airport. Photo: AP