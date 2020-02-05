Some Chinese tourists have said they prefer to stay on in Bali rather than return to China quickly because of the outbreak, the consulate said. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Coronavirus: 5,000 Chinese tourists stranded in Bali after Indonesia’s flight ban
- Indonesia will extend the tourist visas of the Chinese travellers after they were caught unawares by the flight bans
- To stem the spread of the coronavirus, direct flights to China have been suspended and visas on arrival for Chinese citizens have been suspended
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
