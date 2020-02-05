Some Chinese tourists have said they prefer to stay on in Bali rather than return to China quickly because of the outbreak, the consulate said. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: 5,000 Chinese tourists stranded in Bali after Indonesia’s flight ban

  • Indonesia will extend the tourist visas of the Chinese travellers after they were caught unawares by the flight bans
  • To stem the spread of the coronavirus, direct flights to China have been suspended and visas on arrival for Chinese citizens have been suspended
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:28pm, 5 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Some Chinese tourists have said they prefer to stay on in Bali rather than return to China quickly because of the outbreak, the consulate said. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE