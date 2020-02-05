Packs of surgical masks on a table at a distribution point in Singapore, which now has 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore confirms four new cases, including 6-month-old boy, taking tally to 28

  • Three of the new cases are linked to a ‘cluster of local transmission’ while the fourth was a Chinese national who arrived from Wuhan last month
  • Authorities said the three Singaporeans had been in contact with a group of tourists visiting Singapore from Guangxi in China
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 11:06pm, 5 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Packs of surgical masks on a table at a distribution point in Singapore, which now has 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE