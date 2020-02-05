Packs of surgical masks on a table at a distribution point in Singapore, which now has 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Singapore confirms four new cases, including 6-month-old boy, taking tally to 28
- Three of the new cases are linked to a ‘cluster of local transmission’ while the fourth was a Chinese national who arrived from Wuhan last month
- Authorities said the three Singaporeans had been in contact with a group of tourists visiting Singapore from Guangxi in China
