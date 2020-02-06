Suzethe Margareth, centre, with her lawyers after her verdict at the Cibinong District Court in West Java, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Indonesian woman spared prison for bringing dog into mosque

  • Suzethe Margareth, who is Christian, sparked outrage when a video emerged showing her wearing shoes in a mosque and letting her dog run loose
  • A court in the Muslim-majority nation found her guilty but decided not to impose a prison term because she has paranoid schizophrenia
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:58pm, 6 Feb, 2020

