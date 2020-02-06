Nurses check the temperatures of visitors as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Malaysia confirms first case of human transmission arising from Singapore meeting, taking tally to 14
- The 40-year-old woman did not travel to China but her brother became infected after a company meeting at the Grand Hyatt in Singapore last month
- Malaysian health authorities have said people from China including one from the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, also attended the meeting
