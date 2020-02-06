Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jnr. Photo: AP
Philippines vulnerable in South China Sea without US support, foreign secretary Locsin warns

  • President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to terminate Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), which allows American forces to train in Philippines, due to diplomatic row
  • Teodoro Locsin Jnr, however, told Senate the relationship with Washington remained vital to ‘countering threats to national security’
Associated Press

Updated: 8:59pm, 6 Feb, 2020

The Philippines