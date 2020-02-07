Passengers wearing protective masks on a commuter ferry in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Thais encouraged to make their own masks and sanitisers due to shortage
- ‘If you can’t find hand sanitisers in stores, make it yourself. Mix clean water with alcohol and carry it wherever you go,’ public health minister says
- Thailand has started enforcing price control measures on surgical masks and hand sanitisers, amid scarce supplies in drug stores
Topic | Thailand
