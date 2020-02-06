Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Hubei province and all non-essential travel to mainland China. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore confirms two new infections, including one man with no known link to previous cases
- Ministry of health officials said contact tracing was underway to establish a connection between the new case and the city state’s other infections
- The other new case is 27-year-old man who attended a meeting at the Grand Hyatt last month, where visitors from Hubei province were also present
Topic | Singapore
