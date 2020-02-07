A guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a ‘vocational education and training’ facility for Muslim Uygurs in China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: AP
Singapore investigates Islamic teacher who linked coronavirus to China’s treatment of Uygurs
- The teacher said in a Facebook post that the outbreak was retribution from God for China’s ‘oppression’ of Muslim Uygurs
- Singapore’s home affairs and law minister K Shanmugam slammed the comments as silly, xenophobic and ‘thoroughly racist’
