Colonel Romeo Caramat, chief of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group. Photo: Reuters
Violent and scare tactics failed in Philippines drug war, enforcement chief Romeo Caramat says
- Caramat said that ultra-violent approach to curbing illicit drugs had not been effective and users could still buy narcotics ‘any time, anywhere’ in the country
- Some 5,532 people have been killed in anti-drug operations nationwide since mid-2016, but rights groups suspect the death toll is much higher
Topic | The Philippines
