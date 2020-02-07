A mascot stands wearing a face mask during a campaign in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Thai health minister says ‘Western’ tourists not wearing masks should be kicked out
- Anutin Charnvirakul posted an apology on his Facebook page for ‘losing it’ after ‘some foreigners from Europe’ were uncooperative in a mask campaign
- The kingdom has detected 25 coronavirus cases, while streets and public transport have filled with people wearing face masks
