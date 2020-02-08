A passenger wearing a face mask walks through Sukarno-Hatta international airport in Indonesia’s Tangerang on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia fears economic hit after banning live animal imports from China over coronavirus fears

  • China is Indonesia’s biggest trading partner and top export destination – with US$28 billion in exports last year alone
  • Just US$314,295 worth of live animals – which experts warn are a health hazard – came the other way over the same time period, however
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP
Aloysius Unditu and Bloomberg

Updated: 1:00pm, 8 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A passenger wearing a face mask walks through Sukarno-Hatta international airport in Indonesia’s Tangerang on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indonesia