Singapore’s trade minister sought to assure Singaporeans that there is no need to rush for essential supplies like rice or instant noodles. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore urges calm after panic buying hits supermarkets amid outbreak fears

  • Widespread stocking up of essentials such as toilet rolls and instant noodles has hit the city state after it raised its alert level
  • Trade minister assured Singaporeans that there is no risk of the island nation running a shortage of essential household items
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Today
Today

Updated: 12:46am, 8 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Singapore’s trade minister sought to assure Singaporeans that there is no need to rush for essential supplies like rice or instant noodles. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak