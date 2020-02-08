Chinese tourists are among the biggest groups of visitors to Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: stranded Chinese tourists in Bali extend holiday amid fears over epidemic
- An official said Jakarta would help Chinese visitors with visas if they did not want to return yet
- The outbreak has hit the country’s tourism industry after flights to China and visas on arrival for Chinese citizens were suspended
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Chinese tourists are among the biggest groups of visitors to Indonesia. Photo: Reuters