Coronavirus: Thailand has 7 new cases, Japanese man dies in Wuhan

  • Three Thais, including one returnee from Wuhan, and four Chinese nationals have tested positive in the new cases, Thailand’s health ministry says
  • Meanwhile, a Japanese man in Wuhan who was suspected to have the coronavirus has died
Reuters and Kyodo

Updated: 3:33pm, 8 Feb, 2020

Commuters wear face masks at a skytrain station in Bangkok on February 7, 2020. Photo: AP
Coronavirus outbreak