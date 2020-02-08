Commuters wear face masks at a skytrain station in Bangkok on February 7, 2020. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Thailand has 7 new cases, Japanese man dies in Wuhan
- Three Thais, including one returnee from Wuhan, and four Chinese nationals have tested positive in the new cases, Thailand’s health ministry says
- Meanwhile, a Japanese man in Wuhan who was suspected to have the coronavirus has died
