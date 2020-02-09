Singapore’s three new cases take the total infections to 43. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: 3 more cases in Singapore, 6 more infected on Diamond Princess cruise ship
- Singapore’s health ministry also confirmed six patients are now in critical condition in intensive care, increased from four
- None of the three new cases travelled to China so contact tracing is underway as authorities seek to establish link to clusters of local transmission
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Singapore’s three new cases take the total infections to 43. Photo: EPA