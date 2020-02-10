People hold candles as they mourn for victims of the shooting rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Photo: Xinhua
Families of Thai shooting victims wait for answers as country mourns 29 killed in mall rampage
- After 13 hours of terror the stand-off with the gunman ended when Thai special forces fatally shot the man
- Officials said the assailant, a Thai soldier, was angry over a financial dispute
Topic | Thailand
