People hold candles as they mourn for victims of the shooting rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Photo: Xinhua
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Families of Thai shooting victims wait for answers as country mourns 29 killed in mall rampage

  • After 13 hours of terror the stand-off with the gunman ended when Thai special forces fatally shot the man
  • Officials said the assailant, a Thai soldier, was angry over a financial dispute
Topic |   Thailand
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:08am, 10 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

People hold candles as they mourn for victims of the shooting rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Thailand