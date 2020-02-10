Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference during the third conference of the League of Parliamentarians For Al-Quds. Photo: Bernama / DPA
Malaysia’s Mahathir: ‘I asked Trump to resign to save the US’
- Comments made in response to proposed Israel-Palestine peace deal were not levelled at the American people, the PM told a dialogue of French firms
- He also announced a revised economic growth forecast of 4.5 per cent, citing ‘challenging times’ as the reason for the reduction from an earlier estimate
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference during the third conference of the League of Parliamentarians For Al-Quds. Photo: Bernama / DPA