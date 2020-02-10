Building management staff conduct temperature screenings of visitors and tenants in Singapore’s financial district. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 2 new cases, taking total infections to 45

  • One of the new cases is a two-year-old girl who was evacuated from Wuhan; the other served quarantine notices to evacuees while working as security
  • Outbreak has spread to Singapore’s financial district after a worker in Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1 was confirmed as infected on the weekend
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:08pm, 10 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Building management staff conduct temperature screenings of visitors and tenants in Singapore’s financial district. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak