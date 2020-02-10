Even after Isis lost territory in Syria and Iraq, the teenager continued to believe in the terrorist group and its violent cause. Photo: Reuters
Singapore detains 17-year-old boy for supporting Islamic State after being radicalised online
- The teenager was first investigated in 2017 after calling on Islamic State to behead President Halimah Yacob
- “Despite efforts to steer him away from the radical path, he remained a staunch supporter of Isis,’ ministry of home affairs said
Topic | Singapore
Even after Isis lost territory in Syria and Iraq, the teenager continued to believe in the terrorist group and its violent cause. Photo: Reuters