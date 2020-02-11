A screenshot from Jakrapanth Thomma’s Facebook live stream shows him standing in front of a building on fire in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday. Photo: Facebook via AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Jakrapanth Thomma, the soldier behind Thailand’s deadly mass shooting, remains an enigma

  • Thai army has released few details about 31-year-old gunman who killed 29 people, blaming meltdown on ‘personal dispute’ over debt
  • Jakrapanth had a penchant for posting photos and videos with weapons and combat gear on his Facebook account
Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:31am, 11 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A screenshot from Jakrapanth Thomma’s Facebook live stream shows him standing in front of a building on fire in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday. Photo: Facebook via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Thailand