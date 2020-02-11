Vietnamese officials check the details of citizens repatriated from Wuhan upon their arrival at Van Don airport in Quang Ninh province. Photo: AFP
Vietnam, South Korea report new infections, including in three-month-old baby
- The baby in Vietnam was infected by her grandmother, bringing the total there to 15, while the new infection in South Korea brings its total to 28
- Vietnam is also battling an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu detected at several farms in its northern provinces
