Malkar Savlaram Anant (L) and his wife Priyanka Bhattacharya Rajesh were the first individuals to be convicted of labour trafficking in Singapore. Photo: Today
Singapore nightclub couple who trafficked Bangladeshi women jailed for 5½ years
- Indian nationals Malkar and Priyanka who ran clubs in Boat Quay were the first individuals to be convicted of labour trafficking in the city state
- The pair kept the three women on a tight leash and forced them to work between 10pm and 5am daily, with no days off
