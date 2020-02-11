An aerial view of the Westerdam cruise ship in Hong Kong on February 1. Photo: Handout
Thailand turns away cruise ship Westerdam over coronavirus fears, despite no infections
- The Netherlands-flagged ship has already been turned away from several countries, including Japan and the Philippines
- Meanwhile, on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama, stranded Hongkongers are growing anxious
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
An aerial view of the Westerdam cruise ship in Hong Kong on February 1. Photo: Handout