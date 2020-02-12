A woman lights a candle at a makeshift memorial during a fundraising event near Wolverhampton, Britain, in November for the families of the 39 victims found in a truck in Essex. Photo: Reuters
Vietnamese truck victims died from lack of oxygen and overheating, British police say
- Two more arrests made in connection with deaths of 39 migrants found in back of refrigerated trailer in Essex
- All postmortem examinations completed, police say in statement about provisional autopsy results
Topic | UK truck deaths
A woman lights a candle at a makeshift memorial during a fundraising event near Wolverhampton, Britain, in November for the families of the 39 victims found in a truck in Essex. Photo: Reuters