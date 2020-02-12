People wearing protective masks stand in line for a temperature check outside an office building in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Singapore braces for economic hit with ‘strong’ spending package
- The city state is already expecting its economy to be hit harder by the coronavirus outbreak than the Sars pandemic of 2003
- It has forecast as much as a 30 per cent decline in tourist arrivals this year, and a commensurate loss in spending
