People wearing protective masks stand in line for a temperature check outside an office building in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore braces for economic hit with ‘strong’ spending package

  • The city state is already expecting its economy to be hit harder by the coronavirus outbreak than the Sars pandemic of 2003
  • It has forecast as much as a 30 per cent decline in tourist arrivals this year, and a commensurate loss in spending
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:32pm, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

People wearing protective masks stand in line for a temperature check outside an office building in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Singapore