Philippine soldiers and a US Army soldier take positions during an air assault exercise in 2015. Photo: AFP
US rues Philippines’ ‘unfortunate’ scrapping of 22-year-old military pact
- Pentagon chief Mark Esper said it was ‘a move in the wrong direction’ for the ‘long-standing relationship’ between the two countries
- It is a shift that President Rodrigo Duterte has long signalled, as he has realigned the country’s foreign policy towards China
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine soldiers and a US Army soldier take positions during an air assault exercise in 2015. Photo: AFP