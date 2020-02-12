The 80,000-ton cruise ship Westerdam, which has been granted permission to dock in Cambodia, after being turned away by five countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Westerdam cruise ship allowed to dock in Cambodia, after being stranded at sea
- The Holland America cruise ship was turned away from Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines
- It will now dock in Sihanoukville and passengers will be allowed to disembark
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The 80,000-ton cruise ship Westerdam, which has been granted permission to dock in Cambodia, after being turned away by five countries. Photo: EPA-EFE