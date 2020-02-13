A screenshot from the Facebook page of Jakrapanth Thomma, a Thai soldier who killed 29 people before being shot dead. Photo: AFP
Business dealings by Thai army personnel under scrutiny after mass shooting

  • Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma killed 29 people in a dispute over a housing deal
  • Thailand’s military has a long tradition of involvement in business and some officers branch out into private deals
Topic |   Thailand
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:00am, 13 Feb, 2020

Thailand