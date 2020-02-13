Two Cambodian policemen in protective masks watch the Westerdam approaching Sihanoukville. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Westerdam cruise ship arrives in Cambodia after five countries blocked it due to coronavirus concerns

  • Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Thailand turned the ship away, even though the 1,455 passengers and 802 crew are not infected
  • ‘This is an example of international solidarity we have been consistently calling for,’ World Health Organisation chief said
Topic |   Cambodia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:22am, 13 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Two Cambodian policemen in protective masks watch the Westerdam approaching Sihanoukville. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cambodia