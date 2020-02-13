Two Cambodian policemen in protective masks watch the Westerdam approaching Sihanoukville. Photo: AFP
Westerdam cruise ship arrives in Cambodia after five countries blocked it due to coronavirus concerns
- Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Thailand turned the ship away, even though the 1,455 passengers and 802 crew are not infected
- ‘This is an example of international solidarity we have been consistently calling for,’ World Health Organisation chief said
