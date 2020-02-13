Vietnamese police stand guard at a checkpoint in Son Loi commune in Vinh Phuc province. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus cases in Vietnam prompt mass quarantine of 10,000 people in Son Loi commune
- Vietnam shares a porous border with China, and has 16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including six in the commune about 40km from Hanoi
- Vietnam has banned all flights to and from mainland China in a bid to stop the virus from spreading and has tightened restrictions on tourist visas
Topic | Vietnam
