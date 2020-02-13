Ash spews from Mount Merapi during an eruption as seen from Yogyakarta in Indonesia on February 13. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spewing ash 2km high

  • Mount Merapi’s last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people and forced the evacuation of 280,000
  • Residents were ordered to stay outside a no-go zone around the rumbling crater near Indonesia’s cultural capital Yogyakarta
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:36pm, 13 Feb, 2020

Indonesia